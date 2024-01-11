Galway name team for FBD League semi-final v Leitrim

Share story:

Galway senior footballers begin their 2024 campaign with an FBD League semi-final clash against Leitrim tomorrow evening. As expected, it’s a much-changed team with many players getting their opportunity to stake a claim for their place during a hectic fixture calendar. None of the 19 players who faced Mayo in the Championship Pre-Lim Quarter Final defeat last June are involved tomorrow.

Conor Flaherty lines out in goal, his first return to intercounty action since getting injured in the 2022 Division 2 League final against Roscommon. Liam Boyle who impressed for Kilkerrin Clonberne starts at corner-back alongside Billy Mannion and Daragh Varley from Clonbur. Milltown’s Jack Kirrane captains the side from centre back with Cian Monaghan and Daniel Flaherty, both in Sigerson action this week, completing the half-back line. Corofin’s Ciaran Brady and Diarmuid Kilcommins from Annaghdown start in midfield.

Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Donal Hunt who is originally from Kerry lines out at wing forward, with Antaoine O’Laoi from An Spideal returning to action in Maroon at centre forward. Jack O’Neill who had an impressive club campaign for St James’ starts at left half forward. Cillian O’Curraoin who scored two points for University of Galway midweek is named at 13, with Charlie Power from Maigh Cuilinn and Milltown’s Liam Costello completing the starting 15.

Throw in at the University of Galway Connacht GAA AirDome is tomorrow at 7:00 PM with full coverage on Galway Bay FM.