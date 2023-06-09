Galway Motor Club Release Statement Following Cancellation Of 2024 International Rally

Galway Motor Club has released a statement following the news that The Galway International Rally, the traditional opening round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, will not take place next year.

This follows a decision by the Motor Sport Council not to grant the Galway Motor Club a date for a stage rally in 2024.

It also means that there will be no Summer Rally next year.

This decision will be bitterly disappointing for the Galway Motor Club which organises the event and the thousands of Rally Fans who come to Galway each year.

The Statement reads:

The Directors of Galway Motor Club confirm that it has recently received correspondence from Motorsport Ireland indicating that it will not be allocating a date to the club for any stage rally in 2024. The club is in open communication with Motorsport Ireland in relation to this decision, and other matters.

The Galway International Rally was first run in 1971, traditionally on the first weekend in February, to kick off the tourism and hospitality sectors in Galway city and county, bringing an estimated €6m to the local economy. The Galway Summer Rally has been running since 1974, traditionally based in county towns such as Loughrea, Athenry, Ballinasloe and Gort.

The decision by Motorsport Ireland puts both events in jeopardy in 2024.

The club Directors will issue a further statement on Wednesday next 14th June 2023 following consultation with all stakeholders.