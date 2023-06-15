Galway Motor Club Release Further Statement On Decision To Cancel 2024 International And Summer Rallies

Galway Motor Club have released a statement saying that the recent decision by the Council of Motor Sport Ireland to not grant any dates for the hosting of the Galway International or Summer Rallies for 2024 has sent shockwaves throughout the motorsport community and also within the West of Ireland’s business, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The club added that they have been overwhelmed with expressions of concern and has received offers of assistance from elected representatives and local authorities, sponsors and many others impacted by the decision and are now engaging with The Council of Motor Sport Ireland to discuss the concerns.

The statement in full…

The club has been overwhelmed with expressions of concern and has received offers of assistance from elected representatives and local authorities, sponsors and many others impacted by the decision.

The Council of Motor Sport Ireland are engaging with the Directors of Galway Motor Club to discuss the concerns.

Galway Motor Clubs’ next event is a National Championship Autocross taking place on Sunday 2ND July at Dartfield Equestrian Centre Loughrea. On the same date, the club will be supporting Classic Fest at Galway Racecourse – one of the largest Classic and Vintage events in the country, supporting various charities.

The club is also exploring other grassroots clubman events with a Multi Venue Auto Test event being planned for September 17th next.”