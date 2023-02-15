Galway motion to Congress on Minor Hurlers receives boost from Cork

Galway’s chances of competing in the Leinster Minor Hurling championship received a boost last night as Cork have decided to support their motion going before GAA Congress this weekend. While Galway compete in the Leinster U20 and Senior Hurling Championships, the Minors enter the championship at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage and are looking to be admitted at provincial level. Speaking about the motion being put forward this weekend, Galway GAA Chairman Paul Bellew explains Sean Walsh what comes next…