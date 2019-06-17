Galway Minors Victorious Over Mayo

The Galway Minor Football team defeated Mayo, 2-12 to 0-11 in the Connacht Minor Football Championship – League in Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar on Friday night. Next up is Leitrim next Friday in Tuam Stadium and if Galway win they will finish in the Top 3 and will go onto contest the Connacht Minor Championship.

Here is the updated table after last weekend’s action…

Kevin O’Dwyer reports…

Kevin O’Dwyer spoke with Galway minor manager Donal Ó Fatharta, who was very happy with his team’s work-rate…