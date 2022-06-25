Galway Minors Book Place in All-Ireland Football Final

The Galway Minor footballers will face Mayo in the All-Ireland Final on the 9th of July after a one point win over Derry in the Semi-Final played in Parnell Park this afternoon.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary in full of Galway’s win from Tommy Devane, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins.

The Full Time Match report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Jonathan Higgins got the reaction of Galway Captain Eanna Monaghan.

Jonathan also spoke to Galway Manager Alan Glynn.

The Galway Panel who faced Derry in the All-Ireland Minor Semi-Final

Galway will play Mayo after Mayo beat Kerry by 1-8 to 0-9 in O’Connor Park in Tullamore.