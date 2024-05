Galway Minors beat Wexford – Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Minors will be in the Leinster Semi-Final following a 3-19 to 1-15 win over Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary again from Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh.

Niall spoke to Galway Manager Kenneth Burke after the game.

Niall also spoke to Galway’s Brian Callinan