Galway Minor Team Named For Connacht Final

Galway Minor manager Donal O’Fatharta has named his starting team to face Mayo in the Connacht Final this evening in Tuam Stadium. The team shows no changes from the side who beat Leitrim by 5-26 to 1-6. The Galway team is Donie Halloran in goal, a full
1 Donie Holleran
2 Johnny McGrath
3 Ruairi King
4 Liam Tevnan
5 Cian Hernon
6 Ethan Fiorentini
7 Daniel McNulty
8 James McLaughlin
9 Daniel O’Flaherty
10 Evan Nolan
11 Daniel Cox
12 Dylan Brady
13 Nathan Grainger
14 Tomo Culhane
15 Warren Seoige
This evening’s game will be live here on Galway Bay FM from 7.30.