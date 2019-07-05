Galway Minor Team Named For Connacht Final

Galway Minor manager Donal O’Fatharta has named his starting team to face Mayo in the Connacht Final this evening in Tuam Stadium. The team shows no changes from the side who beat Leitrim by 5-26 to 1-6. The Galway team is Donie Halloran in goal, a full back line of Johnny McGrath, Ruairi King and Liam Tevenan. The Half Back line is Cian Hernon, Ethan Fiorentini and Daniel McNulty. In Midfield are James McLaughlin and Daniel O’Flaherty. The Half Forward line is Evan Nolan, Daniel Cox and Dylan Brady with the full forward line Nathan Granger, Tomo Culhane and Warren Seoige.

The Galway Team is…

1 Donie Holleran

2 Johnny McGrath

3 Ruairi King

4 Liam Tevnan

5 Cian Hernon

6 Ethan Fiorentini

7 Daniel McNulty

8 James McLaughlin

9 Daniel O’Flaherty

10 Evan Nolan

11 Daniel Cox

12 Dylan Brady

13 Nathan Grainger

14 Tomo Culhane

15 Warren Seoige

This evening’s game will be live here on Galway Bay FM from 7.30.