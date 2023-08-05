Galway Minor Ladies Wins All-Ireland Final – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s Minor Ladies Footballers are the All-Ireland Champions following an impressive win over Kildare in the Final played in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford.

Galway were fully deserving of their 3-11 to 1-8 win with Kate Thompson scoring 2-2 of her side’s total but to be fair this was an outstanding team performance from beginning to end.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of Galway’s win with Ollie Turner and Damian Cosgrove.

After the game, Ollie spoke to Galway Captain Aoibheann Eilian

Ollie also spoke to Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan

Scorers – Galway: K Thompson 2-2 (1-0 pen,1-0f), S McGovern 0-5 (3fs), A Madden 1-0, K Slattery, É Smith, É Baird, N Divilly 0-1 each.

Kildare: N Farrelly 0-4 (1f), A Murnane 1-0, S McGovern, M Doyle, A Whelan, L McGovern 0-1 each.

Galway: L O’Halloran; S Ní Scanláin, M Jordan, E Brogan; B Naughton, A Eilian, R Reddington; K Slattery, K Banek; É Smith, É Baird, A Madden; S McGovern, N Divilly, K Thompson. Subs: L O’Donnell for Smith (22), A O’Malley for Baird (39), N Daly for Brogan and Z Duggan for Reddington (58), G Molloy for S McGovern (59).

Kildare: S Knightly; J Duggan, E Glancy, Z Hurley; J Brannigan, L Dunlea, H Murphy; S McGovern, M Doyle; E Birchall, E Kendrick, A Murnane; N Farrelly, A Whelan, L McGovern. Subs: H Lyons for Murphy (26), A Prizeman for L McGovern (ht), A Cahill for Whelan (40), C Bagnall for Brannigan and C Egan for Doyle (60).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry)