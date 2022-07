Galway’s Minor Ladies are through to the All-Ireland Final following their 2-10 to 1-11 win over Kildare this evening in Kinnegad.

Player of the Match Sarah Duffy from Naomh Mhuire scored both goals.

They will play Cork in the final after Cork’s 3-13 to 1-11 win over Cavan with the final provisionally fixed for Wednesday August 3rd.

The Full Time Match Report from Ollie Turner:

Ivan Smyth spoke to Player Of The Match Sarah Duffy after the game:

Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan spoke to Ivan: