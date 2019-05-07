Galway Minor Ladies Claim Connacht Title

Galway 4-14 Roscommon 0-4

Defending All-Ireland minor ladies football champions Galway defeated Roscommon convincingly to win the Connacht title in St. Croan’s GAA club in Ballintubber on Bank Holiday Monday.

It was a brilliant team performance from Galway, as they led 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time and were never threatened by the home side. The Galway forwards were in devastating form with three points from play from Aoife O’Rourke, two points from Ailish Morrissey and a goal from Andrea Trill ensuring that the Tribeswomen had a comfortable lead at the interval.

Galway manager Kieran Collins will be satisfied with how his team played in the second half with further goals from Andrea Trill, Chloe Miskell and substitute Ciara Murray sealing a comprehensive win.

Elsewhere, Cork retained their Munster minor ladies title with a 0-19 to 1-10 win over Kerry and they will provide the opposition for Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final. In Leinster, Meath won their first minor ladies provincial title in 17 years after they beat Kildare 3-13 to 3-11 and they will play the winners of the Ulster final between Donegal and Monaghan.

Galway: E. Glynn (Annaghdown); S. Fahy (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), C. Crowe (Annaghdown), H. Reddington (Dunmore MacHales); A. Kilcommins (Caherlistrane), K. Geraghty (captain, Tuam-Cortoon), S. Healy (Dunmore MacHales); N. McPeake (0-2, Naomh Mhuire, Oranmore), L. Ahearne (Naoimh Mhuire, Oranmore); A. O’Rourke (0-3, Tuam-Cortoon), C. Miskell (1-1, Kilkerrin-Clonberne), M Hynes (Moycullen); L. Meehan (0-1, Dunmore MacHales), A. Trill (2-4, 0-3 frees, Claregalway), A. Morrissey (0-3, Kilkerrin-Clonberne). Subs: C. Murray (1-0, Caltra Cuans), for Meehan, 37 mins; R. Joyce (Monivea-Abbey, for Ahearne, 54 mins; K. Kearney (Claregalway), for O’Rourke, 56 mins; R. Mannion (Grainne Mhaols), for Healy, 56 mins; A. Lynagh (Barna), for Fahy, 59 mins.