Galway Minor Ladies Beaten in All-Ireland Semi-Final

Galway minor ladies relinquished their All-Ireland title this evening to Kerry after a crushing 13-point defeat in Rathkeale. Five goals in the opening half were the key scores for the Kingdom girls, as Galway’s defence had no answer to the ruthless finishing of the Kerry attack. Despite this, Galway battled hard and can take some credit from their second-half display.

One major note of disappointment was the game ended up being played on a back-pitch at Mick Neville Park, a facility developed by Limerick GAA, as the main pitch had been heavily sanded during the week.

Playing with breeze advantage, Galway started the brighter with early points by Siún McGovern and Alisha O’Malley, but Kerry took control with a run of 2-3 unanswered and led by seven points after fifteen minutes. The Kerry goals were scored by Lucy O’Connor and Katie Doe, and despite Siún McGovern adding two frees for Galway, they added a third in the 19th minute through Leah McMahon to put clear daylight between the sides.

Rebecca Noone from Dunmore added a fifth point for Galway, but two more Kerry goals effectively ended the game as a contest when Lucy O’Connor and Katie Doe both found the net for the second time. Trailing by 5-3 to 0-5, Galway ended the half on a positive note when Alisha O’Malley found the net for her sides only goal, followed by another Siùn McGovern free, leaving Kerry 5-3 to 1-6 up at the break.

Kerry kept up the pressure at the start of the second half as Eabha Ni Laidhin scored her sides sixth goal after Katie Doe had pointed a free. Alisha O’Malley from St Furseys pointed three frees for Galway in response, but Kerry points from Katie Doe and Leah McMahon made it 6-6 to 1-9 with less than ten minutes left. Alisha O’Malley ended the scoring for Galway with a free, but Kerry had the final word with late points from Aoibheann O’Connor-McCarthy and Mary Kate Smith sealing a deserved 6-8 to 1-10 victory and a place in the All-Ireland final against Cavan.

Galway scorers: Alisha O’Malley 1-5 (0-4 frees), Siún McGovern 0-4 frees, Rebecca Noone 0-1.