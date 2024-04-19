Galway Minor Hurling team named to play Kilkenny

The Galway minor hurlers begin their Leinster championship campaign on Saturday when they travel to Nowlan Park to take on Kilkenny at 2 pm. The team for the game has been selected.

It contains nine players who were members of last year’s panel. Brian Callanan is the only starter from last year’s starting team that reached the All-Ireland final. Other players to get game time last year include Jonah Donnellan, Gavin Maher, Eoghan Mulleady and Ciaran Leen. Four members of the team selected are eligible to play under sixteen this year namely, midfielder Sean Moran and all of the full forward line of Stephen Keane, Cillian Roche and Ronan Cahalan. The team is captained by Cathal Maloney with the aforementioned Callanan the vice-captain.

They are without the injured Harry Holmes and will have subsequent group games away to both Dublin and Wexford over the coming weeks. The game throws in at 2 pm on Saturday from Nowlan Park and it is live on Galway Bay FM.

The team in full is:

1. Sean Kelly (St.Thomas’) 2. Cathal Maloney (Ballygar)- captain 3. Dara Burke (Kinvara) 4. Conor Murray (Portumna) 5. Brendan Fox (Carnmore) 6. Jonah Donnellan (Padraig Pearses) 7. Gavin Maher (Loughrea) 8. Eoghan Mulleady (Kilconieron) 9. Sean Moran (Castlegar) 10. Ciaran Leen (Craughwell) 11. Brian Callanan (Ardrahan) 12. Ronan Murphy (Clarinbridge) 13. Stephen Keane (Kilconieron) 14. Cillian Roche (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough) 15. Ronan Cahalan (Killimordaly)

16. Dylan Melia (Oranmore/Maree) 17. Aodan McDonagh (Athenry) 18. Robert Burke (Kilconieron) 19. Eoin Hannon (Athenry) 20. Nathan Rodgers (Kinvara) 21. Jamie Ryan (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry) 22. Eamonn McGlynn (Kilconieron) 23. Cathal Duffy (Craughwell) 24. Jack Shaughnessy (Loughrea) 25. Rhys O’Connor (Kinvara) 26. Oscar Fitzpatrick (Clarinbridge) 27. Louis Keary (Kilconieron) 28. Frank Burke (Athenry) 29. Sean O’Loughlin (Michael Cusacks) 30. Mikey Maher (Loughrea) 31. Dara Zimmerer (Craughwell) 32. Shay Brady (Athenry) 33. Cian O’Loughlin (Michael Cusacks) 34. Lee Murphy (Loughrea) 35. Oisin O’Connell (Castlegar) 36. Harry Holmes (Ballygar)