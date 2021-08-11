Galway Minor Hurling Team named for All-Ireland Semi-Final

print

The Galway minor hurling team to play Kilkenny in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final on Friday evening has been announced.

Galway have four players who played a part in their side’s 2020 final victory over the same opposition.

Darragh Walsh is the only starter from the 2020 winning team while Tiernan Leen, Diarmuid Davoren and Darren Shaughnessy were introduced as substitutes.

Leen and Davoren are in the central defensive positions while Joshua Ryan and Conor Lawless make up the midfield pairing.

Michéal Power leads an attack that also includes the aforementioned Darren Shaughnessy while Darragh Neary lines out at full forward.

The team is captained by Diarmuid Davoren.

The Panel in full is:

1. Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore)

2. Matthew Tarpey (Turloughmore)

3. Tiarnán Leen (Craughwell)

4. Joshua O’Connor (Kinvara)

5. Dylan Dunne (Clarinbridge)

6. Diarmuid Davoren (Moycullen) – Captain

7. Nathan Gill (Gort)

8. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge)

9. Conor Lawless (Athenry)

10. Darren Shaughnessy (Loughrea)

11. Michéal Power (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry)

12. Rory Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

13. John Cosgrove (Sarsfields)

14. Darragh Neary (Castlegar)

15. Oisin Lohan (Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough)

16. Donagh Fahy (Ardrahan)

17. Cillian Whelan (Turloughmore)

18. Conor Headd (St.Thomas’)

19. Shane Fitzpatrick (Ballinasloe)

20. Anthony Keady (Oranmore/Maree)

21. Tom Nolan (Turloughmore)

22. Sean Hansberry (Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough)

23. Brian Noone (Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough)

24. Cian Donoghue (Clarinbridge)

The game throws in at 7.30pm from Semple Stadium, Thurles and it is live on Galway Bay FM.

