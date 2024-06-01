Galway Minor Hurling Team named for All-Ireland Quarter Final

The Galway minor hurling team to play Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter final has been announced. It shows one change from last weekend with Brendan Fox replacing Rhys O’Connor.

This is the second meeting of the sides this year. They played each other recently in the Leinster championship with goals from Ciaran Leen and Brian Callanan seeing Galway record a 2-16 to 1-14 victory in a game played at Parnell Park.

Last weekend, Galway defeated Waterford by 2-16 to 1-6 in their preliminary quarter-final clash. The aforementioned Callanan and Cillian Roche were the goalscorers for Kenneth Burke’s side.

For their part, Dublin were beaten by Kilkenny last Saturday in the Leinster minor final.

The game throws in at 1pm on Monday and takes place at Semple Stadium in Thurles. It is live on the Galway Bay FM.

The Galway team in full is:

Sean Kelly (St.Thomas’) Cathal Maloney (Ballygar)- captain Dara Burke (Kinvara) Robert Burke (Kilconieron) Brendan Fox (Carnmore) Jonah Donnellan (Padraig Pearses) Gavin Maher (Loughrea) Eoghan Mulleady (Kilconieron) Sean Moran (Castlegar) Ciaran Leen (Craughwell) Ronan Murphy (Clarinbridge) Cillian Roche (Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough) Jamie Ryan (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry) Brian Callanan (Ardrahan) Dara Zimmerer (Craughwell) Oisin O’Connell (Castlegar) Conor Murray (Portumna) Rhys O’Connor (Kinvara) Louis Keary (Kilconieron) Ronan Cahalan (Killimordaly) Mikey Maher (Loughrea) Cathal Duffy (Craughwell) Harry Holmes (Ballygar) Stephen Keane (Kilconieron) Eamonn McGlynn (Kilconieron) Eoin Hannon (Athenry) Nathan Rodgers (Kinvara) Lee Murphy (Loughrea) Cian O’Loughlin (Michael Cusacks) Jack Shaughnessy (Loughrea) Aodhan McDonagh (Athenry) Sean O’Loughlin (Michael Cusacks) Shay Brady (Athenry) Frank Burke (Athenry) Oscar Fitzpatrick (Clarinbridge) Dylan Melia (Oranmore/Maree)