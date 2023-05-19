Galway Minor Hurling Team announced for All-Ireland semi-final against Cork

The Galway minor hurling team to play Cork in Saturday’s All-Ireland minor semi-final has been announced. There is one change to the team from the side that defeated Kilkenny in the Leinster final last weekend. Cullen Killeen, vice-captain, who was introduced as a substitute last time out comes into the team in place of Michael Fallon.

The game throws in at 3pm on Saturday from Semple Stadium, Thurles and it is live on Galway Bay Fm.

The team in full is:

1. Shane Murray (Kilconieron)

2. Thomas Blake (Oranmore/Maree)

3. Sean Murphy (Clarinbridge)- captain

4. Gearoid King (Castlegar)

5. Dylan Quirke (Athenry)

6. Donnacha Campbell (Cappataggle)

7. Ed O’Reilly (Liam Mellows)

8. Michael Burke (Skehana/ Mountbellew-Moylough)

9. Cullen Killeen (Loughrea)

10. Darragh Counihan (Clarinbridge)

11. Colm Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

12. Conor Gilligan (Craughwell)

13. Brian Callanan (Ardrahan)

14. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry)

15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)

16. Andrew Canning (Portumna)

17. Evan Kennedy (Ardrahan)

18. Jonah Donnellan (Padraig Pearses)

19. Adam Rocke (Mullagh)

20. Stephen Keane (Sarsfields)

21. Eoghan Mulleady (Kilconieron)

22. Dean Cunningham (Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough)

23. Michael Fallon (Clarinbridge)

24. Harry Holmes (Ballygar)

Extended Panel Members:

Luke Kennedy (Ahascragh/Fohenagh), Cathal Maloney (Ballygar), Brendan Fox (Carnmore), Cian Corcoran (Castlegar), Ronan Murphy (Clarinbridge), Cathal Duffy (Craughwell), Ciaran Leen (Craughwell), Dara Burke (Kinvara), Bobby Feeney (Loughrea), Gavin Maher (Loughrea),

Vince Morgan (Loughrea), Lúghan Mac Con Iomaire (Micheal Breathnach), Dylan Melia (Oranmore/Maree), Harry Mitchell (Padraig Pearses), Conor Murray (Portumna).