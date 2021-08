print

Galway face Kilkenny this Friday night in the Semi-Final of the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship looking to achieve something unique in the game of Hurling by adding the 2021 title to the 2020 one won only a few weeks ago when they beat the same opposition on the 10th of July.

However, only four of that side are underage for the 2021 championship.

Galway manager Brian Hanley spoke to Niall Canavan ahead of Friday evening’s game..