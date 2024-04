Galway Minor Hurlers v Kilkenny – Commentary and Reaction

It was a disappointing Saturday for Galway’s Minor Hurlers beaten by Kilkenny in the opening round of the Leinster Championship.

In front of a good crowd at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny won by 4-24 to 1-14.

Here is the commentary from Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh.

Sean Walsh with the Full Time Report

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Kenneth Burke.