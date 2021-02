print

Galway Minor Hurling manager Brian Hanley has told Galway Bay FM Sport that the uncertainty regarding the All-Ireland Championship means they do not know when they will play their All-Ireland Semi-Final against Limerick.

Galway are the only team not to have played a game in the championship so far but have been preparing the best way they can in current circumstances.

Brian spoke to Sean Walsh about the last couple of months since the decision was made to suspend the championship.