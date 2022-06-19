Galway Minor Hurlers lose classic All-Ireland Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Minor Hurlers lost out to Tipperary in the All-Ireland Semi-Final on Sunday afternoon in a game for the ages.

The scoreline of Tipperary 3-24 Galway 3-20 tells the story of a classic and a game that was not truly decided until the final minute of injury time.

Here is the commentary of the game again with Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh.

The Full Time report from Niall Canavan

Once the dust settled following the Semi-Final, Sean, Niall and Cyril took a few minutes to take another look back at the game.

After the game, Niall spoke to the Galway Minor Manager Fergal Healy.

Teams and Scorers

Scorers for Tipperary: Tom Delaney 0-6; Joe Egan, Adam Daly 1-3 each; Paddy McCormack 0-4; Damien Corbett 0-3 (1 free, 1 65); Senan Butler 1-0; Conor Martin 0-2; Tadhg Sheehan, Cathal English, Ciaran Foley (free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Aaron Niland 2-11 (0-7 frees); Rory Burke 0-5; Conor Dolphin 1-2; Cillian Trayers, Orin Burke 0-1 each.

Tipperary: Eoin Horgan; Chris O’Donnell, Aaron O’Halloran, Jack Quinlan; Sam O’Farrell, Tadhg Sheehan, Jack O’Callaghan; Ciaran Foley, Adam Daly; Joe Egan, Conor Martin, Cathal English; Damien Corbett, Tom Delaney, Paddy McCormack.

Subs: Paddy Phelan for English (44); Darragh McCarthy for Martin (49); Jamie Ormond for Foley (60); Senan Butler for Corbett (60+3).

Galway: Donagh Fahy; Luke McInerney, Sean Murphy, Darragh Counihan; Gerry Carr, Oscar O’Gorman, Jack Lonergan; Cillian Trayers, Paddy Mac Carthaigh; Orin Burke, Rory Burke, Conor Lawless; Cullen Killeen, Aaron Niland, Conor Dolphin.

Subs: Ryan O’Donnell for Lawless (HT); Aaron Doyle for Killeen (47); Vince Morgan for Mac Carthaigh (51); Ben O’Donovan for O’Gorman (56); Conor Gilligan for Dolphin (60+2).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).