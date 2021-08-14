Galway Minor Hurlers Book All-Ireland Final Spot – Commentary and Reaction

print

The Galway Minor Hurlers are through to the All-Ireland Final after beating Kilkenny yesterday evening by 0-23 to 1-12 with a stunning display of Hurling.

They will play Cork in the All-Ireland Final next Saturday.

Here is the Commentary of the game with Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell..

Here is the match report of the game with Niall Canavan..

Niall got the reaction of Galway Manager Brian Hanley after the game..

Niall also spoke to Galway full back Tiernan Leen..

Finally, Niall and match analysist Cyril Farrell looked back at Galway’s win..

Galway: D Walsh; M Tarpey, T Leen (0-1), J O’Connor; D Dunne (0-1), D Davoren, N Gill; J Ryan, C Lawless; D Shaughnessy (0-1), M Power (0-3), D Neary (0-2); J Cosgrove (0-2), R Burke (0-10, nine frees, one ’65), O Lohan (0-3) Subs: A Keady for Lawless (38 mins), C Headd for Dunne (57 mins), T Nolan for Power (58 mins), M O’Connor for Ryan (60 mins).

Kilkenny: A Dunphy; E Rudkins, B Hughes, S Moore; J Fitzpatrick (0-2), G Dunne, O Lyng; A Ireland Wall, K Doyle; J Walsh, H Shine (0-7, six frees), B Whitty (0-1); D Glennon (1-1), K Carey, T Dunne Subs: K Corcoran for Rudkins (7 mins), C Hackett for Walsh (half-time), D Queally for Ireland Wall (47 mins), M Brennan for Whitty (55 mins).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).

Galway Bay FM’s live GAA Coverage is brought to you in association with..