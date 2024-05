Galway Minor Hurlers beaten by Kilkenny – Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Minor Hurlers were beaten in the Leinster Semi-Final by Kilkenny at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

The game was a close affair until near the end when Kilkenny struck for two late goals to win by 4-18 to 1-12.

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan, Cyril Donnellan and Sean Walsh.

Sean Walsh with the Full Time Report

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Kenneth Burke