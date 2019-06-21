Galway minor footballers take on Leitrim tonight

The Galway minor footballers can book their place in the Connacht final this evening when they take on Leitrim in Tuam Stadium at 7.30pm. Manager Donal O’Fathartha has made one change from the side that beat Mayo last weekend, with Ethan Fiorentini from St Michaels replacing Darragh Kennedy at centre back.

After tonight’s final round-robin series, the top team goes into the final and second plays third in a semi-final. Galway have to beat Leitrim and then await the result of the Sligo v Roscommon game tonight to see if they are straight through to the final. If Sligo win tonight, Galway will be in the final and Sligo will play Mayo in the semi-final, but if Roscommon win, they go into the final direct and Galway will have to play Sligo to see who they meet in this year’s provincial decider.

Galway team v Leitrim: D Halleran , J McGrath, R King, L Tevnan, C Hernon, E Fiorentini, D McNulty, J McLoughlin, D O’Flaherty, E Nolan, D Cox, D Brady, N Grainger, T Culhane, W Seoige