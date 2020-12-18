Galway minor footballers outclassed by Roscommon

print

Roscommon 2-13 Galway 0-11

Galway’s U17 footballers exited the Connacht Championship at the semi final stage tonight after being comprehensively outplayed by a highly motivated and well drilled Roscommon side on a final scoreline of 2-13 to 0-11. The writing was on the wall for Alan Glynn’s team at half time when they trailed by 1-9 to 0-4, the goal coming in the 6th minute from the impressive Darren Gately.

Roscommon full forward Eoin Colleran was having a field day with the quality ball delivered in front of him and he landed 0-5 in the opening half, 0-3 from frees and 0-2 from advance marks. Maidhc MacGearailt was the only real threat for Galway up front as time and again Roscommon defenders overturned possession with superbly tenacious tackling.

Yet Galway were thrown a lifeline just before the break when David Prendergast was hauled down for a penalty, but the Kilconly man slipped as he struck the spot kick and the ball flew over the bar instead of under. Sensing the let off, Roscommon scored the last two points of the half to establish a comfortable eight point cushion.

Any hopes of a Galway comeback in the second half were soon dashed as Colleran landed his sixth point for the Rossies and the game was over as a contest at the three quarter stage when Conor Hand fired to the net after receiving a quickly taken free to put Roscommon 2-11 to 0-5 ahead.

With only pride to play for, Galway showed great courage in fighting back with five points in a row in the last ten minutes, including two from substitute Rory Donnellan, but Roscommon were not going to be denied and the final whistle brought the curtain down on a great night for Emmet Durney’s side.

After the game, Match Commentator John Lynch got the thoughts of Cathal Cregg and Kevin Dwyer

Scorers for Roscommon: C Hand 1-4, E Colleran 0-6 (0-4f, 0-2m), D Gately 1-1, R Conlon 0-1, Bobby Nugent 0-1.



Scorers for Galway: M Mac Gearailt 0-4, C Ó Curraoín 0-2f, D Prendergast 0-1 (pen), C Gallagher 0-1, R Donnellan 0-1, J Dowd 0-1, Darragh O’Malley 0-1.