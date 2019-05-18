Galway minor footballers lose championship opener to Roscommon

The Galway minor footballers suffered a 2 point defeat to Roscommon last night in Hyde Park, in what was the opening round of the Connacht Championship. Despite leading by 8 points at half-time, Galway couldn’t stop the home side’s second-half momentum as Roscommon eventually won out 1-17 to 1-15. Kevin Dwyer reports…

Kevin caught up with a disappointed Galway manager Donal O’Fathartha…

GALWAY: D Halloran, J McGrath, R King, L Tevnan, E Fiorentini, D Kennedy, D McNulty (0-1), J McLaughlin, D O’Flaherty, A Naughton (0-2, 0-1f), D Cox (0-2), D Brady (0-1), N Grainger (1-1), T Culhane (0-6, 0-3fs), W Seoige SUBS C Hernon, C Gallagher, N Cunningham, S Cunningham (0-1)

ROSCOMMON: J Costello, P Gavin, T Shine, C Lohan, C Glennon, O Cregg, S Trundle (0-2, 0-1f), R Fallon, J McDermott (0-1), C Feely (0-3), D Cregg (0-1), M Purcell (0-1), B O’Carroll, E Colleran (0-2), A McDermott (0-7, 0-2fs) SUBS M Naughton, A Oyiki (1-0), J Downey, E Corcoran



