Galway Minor Footballers lose All-Ireland Tier two Quarter Final

Despite playing some of their best football this year, the Galway Minors were knocked out of the All-Ireland Series on Saturday afternoon by Kildare.

A late goal decided the game with Kildare winning by 1-13 to 1-9 after Extra Time.

The Full Time match report from PJ Lynch.

After the game, PJ Spoke to Galway Manager Neil McHugh.