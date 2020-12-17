Galway Minor Footballers Looking Forward To Connacht Semi-Final

print

Time is not standing still for the Galway Minor Football Team as jusrt a week after their hard fought Quarter Final win over Leitrim, They must face Roscommon this Friday Night at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan with a place in the Connacht Final the reward.

The team to play Roscommon was named last night with one change from the side that beat Leitrim last Saturday. Maidhc MacGearailt from Micheal Breathnach, who came on in the second half last weekend, starts at centre forward with Liam O’Conghaile moving to wing forward in place of Jack Dowd.

Galway manager Alan Glynn has been speaking to Ollie Turner

The game is live on Galway Bay fm along with the U20 hurling game, and is live streamed on connachtgaa.ie