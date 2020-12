print

The Galway Minor Footballers are through to the Connacht semi-Final after beating a resellint Leitrim by 2-17 to 0-12 at the Connacht Centre Of Excellence in Bekan this afternoon.

Ollie Turner Reports

After the game, Ollie spoke to Galway Manager Alan Glynn

Galway will face Roscommon in the Connacht Semi-Final on Friday night next at 7.30pm.