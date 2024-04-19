Galway Minor Football team named for Roscommon clash

THE Galway minor football team opened their Connacht championship campaign with a draw (2-5 to 0-11) against Sligo at Tuam Stadium last Friday. An injury-time point from Corofin’s Killian Joyce salvaged a point for Neil McHugh’s side, as the young Tribesmen showed great composure to engineer the levelling score in the final minute. Roscommon lost their opening game to Mayo last Friday 2-13 to 2-7 in Castlebar.