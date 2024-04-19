Galway Bay FM

19 April 2024

Galway Minor Football team named for Roscommon clash

Galway Minor Football team named for Roscommon clash

Galway Minor football manager Neil McHugh has named an unchanged starting fifteen for tonight’s Connacht Championship Round 2 clash with Roscommon at Hyde Park (6.45 pm). THE Galway minor football team opened their Connacht championship campaign with a draw (2-5 to 0-11) against Sligo at Tuam Stadium last Friday. An injury-time point from Corofin’s Killian Joyce salvaged a point for Neil McHugh’s side, as the young Tribesmen showed great composure to engineer the levelling score in the final minute. Roscommon lost their opening game to Mayo last Friday 2-13 to 2-7 in Castlebar.

 

