Galway Minor Football team named for championship opener against Sligo this evening

Share story:

Galway Minor Football manager Neil McHugh has named his side to play Sligo this evening in Tuam Stadium (6.30 pm) in the opening round of the Connacht Championship. The team and squad of 24 players are drawn from 15 different clubs, with Oranmore Maree providing five of them, including three on the starting fifteen. The side will be captained by Charlie Killeen from Ballinasloe.