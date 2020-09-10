Galway Minor Football Results

It was a busy night in the Galway minor football championships, with nine games played in both the North and West boards. The Minor A championship title is now down to just four teams as Dunmore MacHales and Claregalway will clash next week in the North Board final, while Salthill Knocknacarra meet St Michaels in the West Board A final. In the B Championship, Tuam Stars and Annaghdown will meet in the North Board Final, while Naomh Anna Leitir Mór will play either St James or Micheal Breathnach in the West decider.

North Board Minor A football championship semi final results:

Dunmore MacHales 1-13 Monivea Abbey 0-11; Claregalway 1-14 Corofin 2-6

West Board Minor A football championship semi final results:

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-14 Moycullen 1-11; St Michaels 2-12 Barna 1-11

North Board Minor B football championship semi final results:

Annaghdown 3-10 Athenry 0-8; Tuam Stars 2-14 Loughrea 3-6

West Board Minor B football championship semi final result:

Naomh Anna Leitir Mór 3-15 An Spidéal 1-19

West Board Minor C football championship:

An Cheathru Rua 5-7 Killannin 2-14

(Photo courtesy of Tuam Stars Unofficial Photography)