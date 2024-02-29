Galway Bay FM

29 February 2024

Galway Minor A Football Championship draws made

The draws were made last night for the Galway Minor A (U17) Football Championship. The 8 participating teams play seven round-robin games before the top 4 play a semi-final (1 v 4 and 2 v 3). The defending champions are Tuam Stars, who won their first Minor A title in 40 years last year when they beat Claregalway 0-11 to 0-8 in the final. The 8 teams drawn in order were:

  1. TUAM STARS
  2. SALTHILL KNOCKNACARRA
  3. DUNMORE MACHALES
  4. CLAREGALWAY
  5. MAIGH CUILINN
  6. COROFIN
  7. ORANMORE MAREE
  8. BEARNA

Round 1 (June 30th) – 1 v 3, 4 v 7, 6 v 5, 8 v 2

Round 2 (July 14th) – 2 v 4, 3 v 8, 5 v 1, 8 v 2

Round 3 (July 28th) – 4 v 3, 6 v 1, 7 v 2, 8 v 5

Round 4 (August 11th) – 1 v 8, 2 v 6, 3 v 7, 5 v 4

Round 5 (August 25th) – 2 v 3, 4 v 1, 6 v 8, 7 v 5

Round 6 (September 8th) – 1 v 7, 3 v 6, 5 v 2, 8 v 4

Round 7 (September 22nd) – 2 v 1, 3 v 5, 6 v 4, 7 v 8

Semi-Finals (Oct 6th) – 1st v 4th, 2nd v 3rd

Shield Semi-Finals (Oct 6th) – 5th v 8th, 6th v 7th

County Final – October 20th

Shield Final – October 20th

Connacht MFC Quarter-Final – October 25th

