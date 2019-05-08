Galway Masters Start Championship With A Win In London

Galway 1-10 London 1-3

On a day when we had all 4 seasons in one hour, the Galway Masters defeated London in the championship first round. The breeze was a major factor in the first half and Galway led on a scoreline of four points to one at half time. Galway opened the scoring from Padraic De Paor, Galway’s top scorer in 2018 season followed by a point from Vice Captain Jason Kearns. Derwin Costello added another point and Galway finished off the half with a well-taken score from Sean Kenny. London finished the half with just the one score but had a missed opportunity to level the match midway through the first half when the goal chance was on but Frank Heverin had his angles covered and the London attack was thwarted.

London started the second half much brighter and got their goal to level the match from a speculative high ball that held up on the wind as was fisted to the net. Galway then settled down and started to play some good football taking some great scores. Points were added by Padraic Carty, Mike Costello and John Hannon. The game turned when Padraic Dé Paor intercepted a quick kick out and slid the ball to Sean Kenny who made no mistake finishing to the net with a finish Harry Keane would have been proud of. Galway tacked on further scores through Fergal McEvoy, Laurence Kenny and Monty Heneghan to finish of a job well done for the tribesmen masters.

Special thanks to the London masters and Finbarr Holian in the Claddagh Ring pub for their hospitality.

Next up is the Banner County in two weeks time

The Galway Gaelic Masters who defeated London on a scoreline of 1-10 to 1-3 in Tir Chonail Gaels, Greenford.

Back Row, L to R, Derek Duffy, John C Davin, Martin Cullinane, Michael Costello, Jason Kearns, Sean Kenny, Ray Gibbons, Stephen Kelly, Alan Curry, Malte Engels, Damien Collins, Fergal McEvoy, John Hannon, Padraic Dé Paor, Mike Quinn (Manager), Vinny Small, Mike Dowd.

Front Row L to R, Pat Cullinane (Chairman), Jesse Mannion, Brian Forde, Paulie Farrell, John Slattery, Paraic Carty, Frank Heverin, Adrian Fitzpatrick (Captain), Sean O Grádaigh, Derwin Costello, Lawrence Kenny, Monty Heneghan, Tony Noone, Charlie (Physio).

L to R: Niall Hardiman, Project Manager Castle Group, Seamus Brady M.D. Castle Group, Pat Cullinane Chairman/Player, Paul Farrell Player/Employee Castle Group. “As a Galway based company, founded in 1999 by Seamus Brady and employing over 300 people, The Castle group are delighted to be associated with the Galway Masters.” Niall Hardiman, Project Manager Castle Group.