The Galway Masters have overcome Mayo in the Gaelic Masters Championship this afternoon in Annaghdown.

Goals from Dunmore MacHale’s John Slattery and Menlough’s Derwin Costello in the first half saw the Tribesmen reach half-time on a comfortable lead of 2-3 to Mayo’s 0-4.

Galway stretched their lead in the second half and a late goal from Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s Mike Costello saw the game finish Galway 3-10 Mayo 0-6.