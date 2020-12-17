Galway Manager Looks Ahead To Leinster U20 Hurling Semi-Final

print

Galway face Kilkenny this Friday in the Leinster Under 20 Hurling Semi-Final at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise (Throw In – 7.30pm) and will look to continue the good run of form following their win over Laois last week.

The team was announced on Thursday night with one change to the side that beat Laois. Carnmore’s Conor Flaherty comes in at centre back in place of Adam Brett. Indeed, it promises to be a busy weekend for Flaherty as he is also the goalkeeper on the Galway Under 20 football team that play Dublin in the All-Ireland final on Saturday.

Kilkenny are powered by senior player Eoin Cody with other players of note being Ciaran Brennan, Conor Heary and James Brennan.

Galway manager Jeff Lynskey spoke to Niall Canavan

The game throws in at 7.30pm and is live on Galway Bay Fm.

The Galway team in full is: