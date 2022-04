Galway’s U20 Hurlers head to O’Connor Park Tullamore on Bank Holiday Monday next to face Kilkenny in the Semi-Final of the Leinster Championship.

For Galway, this is their first game while Kilkenny beat Offaly by 3-21 to 1-16 in their Quarter-Final last Wednesday Night.

Galway Manager Brian Hanley has been speaking to Niall Canavan ahead of Monday’s Semi-Final.