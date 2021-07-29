Galway Manager Cathal Murray looks ahead to Championship clash with Kilkenny

print

The coming weekend is a big one in Camogie with Galway involved in two big games on Saturday. The Galway Senior Camogie team face Kilkenny looking to make it three out of three in the championship after wins over Westmeath and Clare.

The winners of the group will join the other group winners and (Depending on the draw) could find themselves going straight into the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

The senior game in John Lockes GAA Club in Callan throws in at 5pm.

Before that, The Galway Intermediate Camogie team will look to continue their good form when they face Dublin at the Trinity Sports Centre at 2pm.

Galway already have a win under their belts in the Intermediate Championship after beating Carlow in the First Round.

Galway Manager Cathal Murray has been speaking to Tommy Devane about their chances in both games.

