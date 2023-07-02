Galway maintains 100% record in All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Galway maintained their 100% record in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with a comfortable eleven point win over Down in Pairc Esler in Newry.

Combined with the news that they had avoided the Quarter Finals and go straight into the All-Ireland Semi-Final where they will play either Tipperary or Antrim who meet in Croke Park next Saturday afternoon before the Galway/Limerick All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Tommy Devane has the Full Time Report.

After the game, Tommy Spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray