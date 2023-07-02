Galway maintains 100% record in All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Galway maintained their 100% record in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with a comfortable eleven point win over Down in Pairc Esler in Newry.

Combined with the news that they had avoided the Quarter Finals and go straight into the All-Ireland Semi-Final where they will play either Tipperary or Antrim who meet in Croke Park next Saturday afternoon before the Galway/Limerick All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Tommy Devane has the Full Time Report.

After the game, Tommy Spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR