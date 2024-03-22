Galway Bay FM

22 March 2024

~2 minutes read

Galway Magpies Getting Ready for the Start of the Ireland AFL Season

Share story:
Galway Magpies Getting Ready for the Start of the Ireland AFL Season

While many will be familiar with Australian Rules football by watching the action down under and name checking the Irish players that have made an impact, there is a thriving and growing AFL circuit in this country with Galway to the forefront in the West of Ireland.

GALWAY MAGPIES were formed 10 years and have built up a strong membership in both the men’s and women’s games.  They’ll take on Dublin, Cork and Belfast in the Irish League shortly as well as regular blitz tournaments and opportunities for players to get international experience.

They are already preparing every Wednesday night in St. Mary’s ahead of the 2024 season in May but are still looking for new members.  And they are beginning an INTRO TO AUSSIE RULES programme starting on Wednesday, 3rd April.

The club prides itself on playing, socialising and chatting all things footy.  The Galway Magpies Vice-President is Mark Dennigan and he joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to talk more.

To find out more about the club, and details about their upcoming games and events, check out the Galway Magpies Instagram page, click HERE.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Galway vs Kerry (Ladies National Football League 'Over The Line' Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Galway’s senior ladies footballers travel to Kerry this Sunday (24th March) looking for three points that will strengthen their hand in ensuring sur...

Disappointment for Coláiste Iognaid as Royal School Armagh Crowned Kate Russell All-Ireland Hockey Schoolgirls Champions

The second and final day of the Kate Russell All Ireland Senior Schoolgirls’ Championships took place in Armagh  on Friday (22nd March 2024) with the h...

Ryan Manning called up to Republic of Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland Interim Head Coach John O’Shea has called Southampton defender Ryan Manning into the squad for the Belgium and Switzerland inter...

Connacht team named for URC game at home to Lions

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins has named his side for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Emirates Lions at Dexcom Stadium (5.15pm)....