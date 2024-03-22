Galway Magpies Getting Ready for the Start of the Ireland AFL Season

Share story:

While many will be familiar with Australian Rules football by watching the action down under and name checking the Irish players that have made an impact, there is a thriving and growing AFL circuit in this country with Galway to the forefront in the West of Ireland.

GALWAY MAGPIES were formed 10 years and have built up a strong membership in both the men’s and women’s games. They’ll take on Dublin, Cork and Belfast in the Irish League shortly as well as regular blitz tournaments and opportunities for players to get international experience.

They are already preparing every Wednesday night in St. Mary’s ahead of the 2024 season in May but are still looking for new members. And they are beginning an INTRO TO AUSSIE RULES programme starting on Wednesday, 3rd April.

The club prides itself on playing, socialising and chatting all things footy. The Galway Magpies Vice-President is Mark Dennigan and he joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to talk more.

To find out more about the club, and details about their upcoming games and events, check out the Galway Magpies Instagram page, click HERE.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.