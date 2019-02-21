Galway Magpies 2019 Season Launch

Season 2018 was a big one for the Galway Magpies AFL Ireland team both on and off the pitch.

The men’s side came agonizingly close to winning the ultimate prize, losing the grand final to the Belfast Redbacks.

While the Women’s team played their first official match for competition points in the AFL Ireland women’s league.

And now the only AFL-Ireland team in the west of the country is getting ready to fly again in 2019.

With the new season fast approaching, the magpies will be hosting a open/recruitment day for both men and women on Saturday, 2nd March at the Claddagh (the swamp) in Galway City.

It’s a great chance for anyone interested in trying Aussie rules to have a go with no commitment necessary.

Find out how the skills of a Gaelic Footballer can easily transfer to the game of Aussie rules on March 2nd.

For more details please contact [email protected] or find us on Facebook.

Irish players playing professional AFL:

Aussie rules has never had such an Irish flavour, in season 2019 16 Irish men find themselves at professional AFL clubs in Australia, while five Irish women are strutting their stuff at AFLW clubs including Mayo’s Cora Staunton & Sarah Rowe.