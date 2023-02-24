Galway looks to get back to winning ways in Very National Camogie League

The Galway Senior Camogie team will look to put the disappointment of last week’s defeat to Tipperary behind them when they take on Kilkenny in Division One A of the Very National Camogie League tomorrow afternoon (Throw In – 3pm).

Galway were beaten by 4-9 to 1-9 and face a Kilkenny side who also lost their opening game of the League to Clare so there will be a lot more at stake that is usually the case this early in the season.

The Galway Intermediate team under new manager Conor Dolan are also out this weekend when they also play Kilkenny in Clara at 1pm.

Looking ahead to the game is Senior manager Cathal Murray and he spoke to Tommy Devane.