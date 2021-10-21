Galway looking for ‘amendments’ to Football Proposal B before Congress

Galway GAA Chairman Pat Kearney has indicated that Galway will not be supporting either proposal for the restructuring of the football championship at Saturday’s Special Congress. As things stand Galway would prefer an amendment to Proposal B to remove a number of anomalies such as the fact that the bottom three Division 1 teams will not make the knock-out stages, before they would consider supporting it. He spoke to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks earlier this morning…
