Galway look to retain National Camogie League Crown this Sunday

Galway’s senior camogie side will seek to successfully retain their National League crown when they meet Kilkenny in Croke Park on Sunday evening.

The Tribeswomen beat the Noresiders 0-16 to 2-8 in March 2019 with Carrie Dolan and Aoife Donohue sharing 11 points.

With no league final in 2020 because of Covid-19, interest is high as this game is also one of the test events regarding the return of large crowds to sporting events.

Galway booked their place in the final with a hard fought extra-time win over Cork on Sunday last while Kilkenny beat Tippereary in the other Semi-Final.

Tommy Devane spoke to both Galway manager Cathal Murray and captain Sarah Dervan as they looked forward to Sunday’s game.

Galway’s Route To The Final

Group 1

15th May 2021Galway3.110.15ClareAthenry
22nd May 2021Clare1.112.14LimerickFr. McNamara Park
29th May 2021Limerick0.073.13GalwayKilmallock

Semi-Final

13th June 2021Galway1-191-17CorkAfter Extra Time

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 7.30pm.

