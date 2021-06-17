Galway look to retain National Camogie League Crown this Sunday

print

Galway’s senior camogie side will seek to successfully retain their National League crown when they meet Kilkenny in Croke Park on Sunday evening.

The Tribeswomen beat the Noresiders 0-16 to 2-8 in March 2019 with Carrie Dolan and Aoife Donohue sharing 11 points.

With no league final in 2020 because of Covid-19, interest is high as this game is also one of the test events regarding the return of large crowds to sporting events.

Galway booked their place in the final with a hard fought extra-time win over Cork on Sunday last while Kilkenny beat Tippereary in the other Semi-Final.

Tommy Devane spoke to both Galway manager Cathal Murray and captain Sarah Dervan as they looked forward to Sunday’s game.

Cathal was the first to speak to Tommy

Tommy then spoke to Sarah

Galway’s Route To The Final

Group 1

15th May 2021 Galway 3.11 0.15 Clare Athenry 22nd May 2021 Clare 1.11 2.14 Limerick Fr. McNamara Park 29th May 2021 Limerick 0.07 3.13 Galway Kilmallock

Semi-Final

13th June 2021 Galway 1-19 1-17 Cork After Extra Time

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 7.30pm.