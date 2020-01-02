Galway local soccer season resumes this weekend

After a short break for the Christmas, the local soccer season resumes this weekend with the first games of 2020, including the clash of Mervue United and St Bernards in the Premier Division as well as four games in the First Division.

In the Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division, Mervue United will fancy their chances of going top of the table when they host bottom side St Bernards on Sunday morning at 11am in Fahy’s Field in the only game in the top division.

In a really tight First Division, only one point separates the top 5 teams who are all in action this weekend. Tuam Celtic travel to Cappagh Park to play Knocknacarra on Sunday at 12.30pm while on Saturday, Colmanstown host Renmore (2pm), West Coast United are at home to Mervue United B in Letterfrack (2pm) and Cois Fharraige welcome Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic to Ros a Mhíl at 2.30pm