Galway LGFA have launched a fundraising initative as the county gears up for their Lidl National Football League Division One Final with Cork on Sunday next. The funds raised will go towards the county teams with the hope of possibly securing their own facilities.

The Initiative is called “FIVER-A-WEEK Supporters Fund” and chairperson of Galway LGFA Betty Hernon joined John in the studio to talk about the fund, Galway in the league final and the forthcoming F eile competitions.