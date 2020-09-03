Galway LGFA Golf Outing On 11th and 12th Of September

The Galway LGFA Golf AM AM will take place on the 11th and 12th of September in Tuam Golf Club and is a crucial fundraiser for the Galway Ladies Football Teams who will be returning to action in October.

For those who take part, they are in with a great chance to win some fantastic prizes that are sponsored by Pat and Una McDonagh of Supermacs and by St Jarlaths Credit Union.

Entry is also very reasonable with a team of four costing only €160. €40 per player.

However, if you are not a golfer or are unable to take part on either day, you can still show your support by sponsoring a Tee box for €50. Full details on who to contact are on the poster below.

Every person or business who sponsors a tee box will have a flag with their name on it displayed on the day.

In a year where they cannot host fundraisers or collect at gates, every cent raised is gratefully appreciated.