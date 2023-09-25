Galway LGFA County Semi-Finals Fixed For Next Weekend

Share story:

Details of the Galway LGFA Galleon Restaurant County Senior, Intermediate and Junior A Ladies Football Semi-Finals have been announced this morning.

In Senior, defending champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne will play Maigh Cuilinn and Claregalway will face Corofin.

In Intermediate, Salthill/Knocknacarra, who won the County Junior title last year, will take on Naomh Anna Leitir Mór and Annaghdown, who were beaten in last year’s Intermediate Final by Naomh Mhuire, will face St James.

Finally, in Junior A, the Semi-Finals Oughterard will play St Gabriels and Grainne Mhaols will play last year’s beaten finalists St Furseys. All of these games are scheduled for Saturday next.

Meanwhile, the County Junior B Semi-Finals will be played on Sunday. Kilkerrin/Clonberne face Milltown and Corofin takes on Annaghdown.