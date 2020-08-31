Galway LGFA Confirm Refixture Of Championship Games

The Semi-Final lineup is almost complete in the Ladies Senior, Intermediate and Junior Football Championship with just an handful of refixed games to be played in all grades. The battle to avoid relegation will also become clearer following the weekend’s games.

The Ladies County Board has this morning confirmed the refixture of those games and they are:

Senior

Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Maigh Cuilinn (postponed from rd.1). Sat 5th September 6pm in Clonberne Referee Becky McPhilbin

Annaghdown vs Glenamaddy/Williamstown (postponed from rd.2) Sat. 5th September 6pm in Cregg Referee John Devlin

Intermediate:

Naomh Anna Leitir Mór vs St. James (postponed from Rd.2) Sat. 5th Sept. 6pm in Leitir Moir Referee Colm Conway

Junior A

Mountbellew/Moylough vs Grainne Mhaols (postponed from Rd.2) Sunday 6th Sept. 6pm in Mountbellew Ref. TBC

Junior B

Oughterard vs St. Furseys (postponed from Rd.3) Tuesday 1st Sept. 7.15 in Oughterard

Junior C

Killannin vs Annaghdown Sat. 5th Sept time TBC

Oileain Arann vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe Sat. 5th 1pm in Inis Mor Referee Tommy Faherty