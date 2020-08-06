Galway LGFA Coen Cup Fixtures

By

Division 1

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Caltra Cuans Sat. 8th in Clonberne at 7pm.

Referee Shane Curley

Maigh Cuilinn vs Claregalway in Maigh Cuilinn Sat. 8th at 7pm.

Referee John Devlin

Dunmore McHales vs Corofin Sat. 8th in Dunmore at 7.30pm

Referee PJ Rabbitte

Division 2

Tuam Cortoon vs Barna Fri. 7th in Tuam Stars Pitch at 7.30pm

Referee John Donovan

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs St. James Fri. 7th in Leitir Moir at 7.45pm

Referee Maura Conneally

St. Brendans vs Annaghdown Fri. 7th in Killyan at 7.30pm

Referee Tom Ryder

Division 3

Menlough Skehana vs Claregalway TBD Sun. 9th in Menlough 11am.

Ref. TBC

Clonbur vs Glenamaddy Williamstown Fri. 7th in Clonbur at 8pm

Referee John Devlin

St. Marys – Bye

Division 4

Kilconly vs Grainne Mhaols Sat 8th in Kilconly at 7pm

Referee Tom Browne

Naomh Mhuire vs St. Gabriels TBD

Division 5

Caherlistrane vs St. Furseys Sat. 8th in Caherlistrane at 8pm

Referee Frank Kinneen

Salthill Knocknacarra vs Monivea Abbey Sat. 8th in The Prairie at 8pm

Referee Alan Carr

Mountbellew Moylough vs An Cheathrú Rua Sat. 8th at 8pm in Mountbellew

Referee Brian O’Donovan

Glinsk vs Micheal Breathnach Sat. 8th in Glinsk at 7pm.

Referee Tom Ryder

Division 6 N

Dunmore McHales vs Milltown Sun 9th in Dunmore

Referee Brian O’Donovan

Naomh Mhuire vs Annaghdown Sun 9th in Oranmore at 3pm

Referee John Devlin

Caltra Cuans vs Loughrea Sun 9th in Caltra at 11am

Referee Shane Curley

Ballinasloe – Bye

Division 6 W

Gaeil na Gaillimhe vs Oughterard Thurs. 6th at 7pm in The Claddagh

Referee Mike Burke

Grainne Mhaols vs Oileáin Aran Sat. 8th in Letterfrack at 3pm

Referee Colm Conway