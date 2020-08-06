Galway LGFA Coen Cup Fixtures

Division 1
Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Caltra Cuans Sat. 8th in Clonberne at 7pm.
Referee Shane Curley
Maigh Cuilinn vs Claregalway in Maigh Cuilinn Sat. 8th at 7pm.
Referee John Devlin
Dunmore McHales vs Corofin Sat. 8th in Dunmore at 7.30pm
Referee PJ Rabbitte
Division 2
Tuam Cortoon vs Barna Fri. 7th in Tuam Stars Pitch at 7.30pm
Referee John Donovan
Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs St. James Fri. 7th in Leitir Moir at 7.45pm
Referee Maura Conneally
St. Brendans vs Annaghdown Fri. 7th in Killyan at 7.30pm
Referee Tom Ryder
Division 3
Menlough Skehana vs Claregalway TBD Sun. 9th in Menlough 11am.
Ref. TBC
Clonbur vs Glenamaddy Williamstown Fri. 7th in Clonbur at 8pm
Referee John Devlin
St. Marys – Bye
Division 4
Kilconly vs Grainne Mhaols Sat 8th in Kilconly at 7pm
Referee Tom Browne
Naomh Mhuire vs St. Gabriels TBD
Division 5
Caherlistrane vs St. Furseys Sat. 8th in Caherlistrane at 8pm
Referee Frank Kinneen
Salthill Knocknacarra vs Monivea Abbey Sat. 8th in The Prairie at 8pm
Referee Alan Carr
Mountbellew Moylough vs An Cheathrú Rua Sat. 8th at 8pm in Mountbellew
Referee Brian O’Donovan
Glinsk vs Micheal Breathnach Sat. 8th in Glinsk at 7pm.
Referee Tom Ryder
Division 6 N
Dunmore McHales vs Milltown Sun 9th in Dunmore
Referee Brian O’Donovan
Naomh Mhuire vs Annaghdown Sun 9th in Oranmore at 3pm
Referee John Devlin
Caltra Cuans vs Loughrea Sun 9th in Caltra at 11am
Referee Shane Curley
Ballinasloe – Bye
Division 6 W
Gaeil na Gaillimhe vs Oughterard Thurs. 6th at 7pm in The Claddagh
Referee Mike Burke
Grainne Mhaols vs Oileáin Aran Sat. 8th in Letterfrack at 3pm
Referee Colm Conway