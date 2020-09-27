Galway LGFA Club Season Ends With Final Wins For Naomh Mhuire, Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and Killannin

The Galway LGFA Club Season came to an end at the weekend with the finals of the Intermediate, Junior A and Junior C Championships with the games played in Oughterard and Annaghdown.
The County Intermediate Football Final saw Naomh Anna Leitir Mor beat Menlough/Skehana by 3-8 to 1-10.
Darren Kelly Reports
The Junior A Final was won by Naomh Mhuire who beat Salthill/Knocknacarra by 2-12 to 2-7
Darren Kelly Reports
The Junior C Final also went to the West Board with Killannin beating Ballinasloe in the Final in Annaghdown by 2-10 to 0-8